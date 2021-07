A video shared online captured the moment a masquerade danced in a Catholic Church, IgbereTV reports.

The priests and church members who were present also danced with the masquerade.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbRm5RTti_k

https://igberetvnews.com/1395341/masquerade-dances-pastors-church-members-church-photos-video/