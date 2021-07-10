MC Oluomo Hosts Zubby Michael & Yvonne Jegede (Photos, Video)

Chairman of Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ((NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has played host to Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Yvonne Jegede, Igbere TV reports.

MC Oluomo, on Friday night, shared a video of the visit on Instagram, thanking the celebrities for stopping by.

“I was totally surprised when Zubby Michael and yvonne jegede the two famous and charismatic Nollywood actor and actress, film producer and S.A. Media to Anambra State Governor paid me a courtesy visit at my residence,” he wrote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHXRyIyg_Q

The transport union boss said he had a “fruitful discussion with them and their team,” adding that “the visitation was full of fun.”

“Thank you @zubbymichael and @iamyvonnejegede for stopping by, wishing you more heights and success,” MC Oluomo wrote.

The NURTW leader recently lost the vice-chairman of the association in Amuwo, Samuel Kayode.

Mr Kayode aka Epo Kinkin was shot dead on Wednesday during a political rally at Satelite Town in Oriade Local Council Development Area, Lagos.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQkloA2pdWJ/?utm_medium=copy_link