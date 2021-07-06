Mebine Ayibapreye Emerges As Beauty Of Africa International Pageant 2021 (Photos)

Mebine Ayibapreye Gabriella, a model from Bayelsa state, has beaten 12 other contestants to win the 2021 Beauty of Africa International pageant Nigeria Finals.

The grand finale for the 14th edition of one of Nigeria’s most prestigious pageants was held on Friday, 11th June 2021 at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The pageant which has the theme “value all women” received over 150 entries who were further screened and cut down to 12 contestants who made it to the camp where Mebine, an English and literary studies graduate of Niger Delta University eventually emerged the winner.

Other winners at the event includes, Miss Esther Ogechi Gabriel as 1st runner-up, Toluwalope Olarewaju as 2nd runner up, Abigail Effiong Mkperedem as 3rd runner up and Egunyinka Oluwatosin Alexandra as 4th runner-up.

As usual, the top three winners will be representing Nigeria at the Pageants International franchised competitions like Miss International, Miss Globe and Miss Supranational respectively.

Ace comedian Gordon and Nigeria fastest rising TV compere Earniwhine were the event host, which also featured Nollywood A-list Actress Angela Okorie performed live on stage and representatives from the Bayelsa state government present.

According to the reports from the pageant judges, announced by the pageant Director, Mr Daniel Opuene, the winners were crowned based on their intellectual kneeness, leadership role among other exceptional qualities.

