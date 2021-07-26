Media, Supporters Barred As Igboho’s Cotonou Trial Resumes Behind Closed Doors

Journalists and supporters of Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba Nation activist popularly known Sunday Igboho, have been barred from witnessing his hearing.

Igboho’s supporters have been in court as early as 7:30am on Monday, anticipating the arrival of the Yoruba youth leader, who has been in detention since Thursday.

There was, however, no sign of Igboho. Many detainees were brought to court for hearing in minibuses, but none of those buses had Igboho in them.

His trial was scheduled for 10am on Monday.

A source within the courts, however, told TheCable that Igboho had been brought to court earlier than anyone else to avoid the possibility of any drama or clash.

The court staff added that Igboho was now at the “phase of law enforcement” in the court, and was currently indoors with the prosecutor in charge.

Idris Oladejo, Igboho’s cleric, also confirmed to TheCable that his friend, whom he “had been fasting and praying for, is in court”.

Beninese monarch who came to court to support Igboho has also been sitting outside the courtroom.

Police officers, Igboho’s supporters, other detainees and journalists are outside anticipating information from the prosecutor’s office.

Igboho’s lawyer has also been seen going in and out of the chamber.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at an airport in Cotonou last week, and detained at the request of the Nigerian government.

His lawyers requested the release of his wife on the grounds that she had committed no offence against the Nigerian state.

On Thursday, the court answered the prayers and ordered her release and a return of her passport.

Igboho was taken to detention, where he has been up until Monday.

The charges against the Yoruba Nation activist border on arms smuggling, inciting violence and calling for a secession of the Yoruba from the Nigerian state.

Igboho and his lawyers have denied all allegations levelled against him.



https://www.thecable.ng/media-supporters-barred-as-igbohos-cotonou-trial-resumes-behind-closed-doors/amp