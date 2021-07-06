Meet Dr Halima, The Best Graduating Student Of Medicine In Gombe State University

Gombe State University GSU, Gombe state, Nigeria..

Monday 5th July, 2021.

The pretty fulani doctor emerged overall best medical graduating student, Gombe state indigenous.

Halima Muhammad Yayajo with an excellent performance break records in Gombe state university session 2019/2020 best graduating medical student.

She surpassed her counterparts both male and female during the academic pursuit, Gombe state University”. The report said, she was the best with her exceptional performances in the areas of theoretical and practical academic activities throughout her stay in the school.

Hamila Yayajo break records and bagged distinctions in different aspects in Medicine,

Which includes :

1. Best student in Medical Biochemistry

2. Best student in Histopathology

3. Best student in Surgery

4. Best student in Anaesthesia

5. Best student in Clinical pharmacology

6. Best student in Obstetrics & Gynecology

7. Best student in Community medicine

8. Best student in ENT Surgery

9. Overall best Medical student.

Here is the report from Arewa Genuis Hub Platform.

There are thousands of Halimas who couldn’t opportuned to go to school most especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

Congratulations: Dr Halima.

