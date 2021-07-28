Meet The Best Graduating Student At The Nigerian Law School 2021 (Pix)

[JUST IN]

It is now official that Bukola Alada is this year’s Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School @nigerianlawschool with 15 awards!

University of Ibadan has however produced the BGS back to back

Last year was Olalere Yusuf Asamu

Extra: Bukola was also Best Graduating Student Faculty of Law and University Valedictorian on her convocation

Her elder sister Damilola Alada also made First Class from University of Ibadan Law and Nigerian Law School

She is the Second daughter of two children of one time Dean of Student and Chairman Security Council, UI Prof. Akin Alada Akin Alada

Congratulations Bukola!

Congratulations to the Aladas!!

Congratulations University of Ibadan!!!