Meet The Young Men Behind BBNAIJA Official Sponsors, Abeg & Patricia (Pics)

1. ABEG APP

Founder/CEO – Dare Adekoya

Dare Adekoya is the founder of Abeg App Nigeria, a fintech app that is developed by Abeg Technologies founded in 2019. Dare came into limelight after being named as the official sponsor of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show “Shine Ya Eye” edition. According to Linkedin, Abeg is a mobile payment app that was designed to cater to the needs of a diverse group of people. We offer the flexibility of sending and receiving money by simply using phone numbers.

Abeg is making payments easier and quicker at a reduced cost for performing transactions.

The company was co-founded by Muheez Akanni, Michael Okoh and Dare Adekoya. The app was launched in September and is already generating a buzz on social media for its unique approach to solving fintech problems.

More About Him:

Dare is a Designer based in Lagos, Nigeria. He has worked with brands like Linda Ikeji, Stanbic IBTC, Brük Oil Mill, OneOS and many more. According to him, he is currently focused on designing usable experience and interface for digital products and websites.

Dare led several UI/UX solutions and worked on interfaces and experiences with brands like Linda Ikeji Tv; a video on demand platform that offers you amazing shows and original content, Stanbic IBTC Bank; A Bank in Nigeria and oversaw the completion of the designs.

2. PATRICIA

Founder/CEO – Hanu Fejiro Agbodje

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje is the Founder/CEO of Patricia,

a User-experience expert with a deep understanding of user-centered designs (UCD) and strong skills for conducting user research and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mockups and prototypes. He is a graduate of Mathematics and statistics.

More About Him:

He founded Patricia in 2017, an ecommerce business that initially focused on trading digital assets and discounted giftcards at cheaper prices. With Patricia, Hanu has been able to build a whole new giftcards/digital assets trading industry, with a formidable team.

Patricia has focused immensely on improving experience and convenience for all users on their platforms and have consistently tried to carve this as a USP guiding the development of their products. Recently, Patricia led by Hanu have launched new products and partnerships on their platform with the aim to make Patricia, a one stop shop for a smart life. Drawing experiences from business tours in the UK, Asia and the Middle east, Hanu has been able to introduce a unique set of positive markers that will drive user experience and excellence in service delivery to the next level.



How much does it cost to advertise on BBNaija?

Let us appreciate these hardworking young men, it ain’t easy!