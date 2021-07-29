Meet The Youngest Lawyer Called To The Nigerian Bar (Photos)

Esther Chukwuemeka, a young girl who completed her secondary education at the age of 13, got denied of her university admission by ABSU because she was underaged, has now been called to the Nigerian Bar, IgbereTV has learnt.

After she was denied university admission into ABSU, her father picked up the challenge and sent her to India to study law, she graduated in flying colours,then came back to Nigeria and studied everything about Nigerian law under one year, took her law school exams and came out successful.

IgbereTV learnt that she is currently 19 years old.

Emmanuel Almand Paragon Mbong wrote on Facebook;

“AND SHE BROKE THE ACADEMIC RECORD

……….She is now a full fleged barrister

Esther Chukwuemeka was only thirteen years old as at the time she wrote her senior secondary school certificate examination.

When the result was finally out, the whiz kid came out in flying colours. She then sat for JAMB examination and was given admission at Abia State University. She was denied her quick pursuit of the golden fleece, on the grounds that she was still underaged.

Her ambitious father took up the gauntlet, defied this impediment and sent him to the second most highly populated country in the world, India to read her dream course, law.

She came out unscathed within the record time, came back to Nigeria, enrolled for the mandatory Nigeriian Law School examination.

Today , She is being called to the bar with the appellation of a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Barrister Esther Chukwuemeka has indeed entered the history books as one of the youngest lawyers in the country today.

She showed class and brilliance when the young lass braced all odds to pursue a degree in law.

Today we join her family, associates, friends and well wishers in congratulating her for this worthy academic feat. She is indeed an inspiration to her generation.”

