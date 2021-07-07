Meet Unilag overall best graduating student for 2018/2019 academic session.

Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji emerged as the overall best graduating student in Unilag for the academic calendar 2018/2019.

He achieved this with a CGPA of 4.98 out of 5.0.

Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji, now a graduate of mechanical engineering, is also a two time delegate at the Annual Shell Nigeria Exploration and Productioj Company (SNEPCo) Annual Scholars Connect Programme.

The University of Lagos, Akoko, has taken to their social media to celebrate their proud product on this great feat.