Mentally-Challenged Man Stabs Man For Refusing To Give Him Money In Rivers

‘Mentally-Challenged’ Man Stabs Man For Refusing To Give Him Money In Port Harcourt (Video)

An man said to be mentally-challenged was beaten to a pulp by an angry for allegedly stabbing a young man in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, IgbereTV reports.

The incident reportedly happened at Choba Junction axis of the East/West Road on Wednesday morning, July 7.

IgbereTV gathered that the victim said to be in his early 20s, was awaiting a shuttle to ferry him to Rumuokoro when the incident happened.

According to reports, the mentally challenged man said to be popular in the area allegedly aproached the young man for money but he ignored him.

Angered by the young man’s action, the ‘lunatic’ was alleged to have brought out a knife and stabbed him.

The victim immediately slumped and was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

His action angered traders and motorists who gave the said lunatic a thorough beating.

