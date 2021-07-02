Mercy Eke Launches Foundation, Set To Give N5M Grant To Business Owners (Pics)

Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has launched her charity organization, The Mercy Eke Foundation, and she is set to give out N5million to a few business owners.

Mercy made this announcement with a video on her Instagram page where she talked about her first project.

The Mercy Eke Foundation is finally here���

I have always wanted to give back, and I’m glad I can finally make this dream of mine a reality.

The Mercy Eke Foundation is a charity organization and we would be helping different group of people from time to time.

From struggling business owners, to sick people who can’t afford their bills, to single mothers, to widows, to students who are struggling with their fees in school, to kids on the streets, and more.

For our first project tagged #MEFWithBusinessOwners, we would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up.

To be a benefactor, all you have to do is upload a creative 1 minute video on your Instagram, telling and showing us what you do or what you want to do. Post with the hashtag #MEFWithBusinessOwners and tag @mercyekefoundation

Our team will make a selection for the final pick.

I wish you all good luck…



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQ0bkS0BiKh/?utm_medium=copy_link