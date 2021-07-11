Messi Lifts The 2021 Copa America Trophy (Photo, Video)

Lionel Messi Lifts The 2021 Copa America Trophy As Argentina Defeats Brazil (Photos, Video)

Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi and his teammates lifted the Copa America trophy after Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa América final on Saturday July 10 2021, IgbereTV reports.

This is the 47th Copa America tournament since 1937. With this victory, Argentina now equals Uruguay’s record as the most successful nation in the tournament’s history.

Argentina now have 15 Titles.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3uPYN-4jTs

