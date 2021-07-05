Minister For Trade And Investmet Collapses During Official Function In Bauchi

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Maryam Katagum, Nigeria’s minister of state for trade and Investment collapsed during an official function in Bauchi on Monday.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Katagum was in the state to launch an empowerment programme when she suddenly slumped while trying to deliver a speech at the ceremony.

She was immediately rushed to the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH).

An eyewitness disclosed that she “just held her head and slumped suddenly while officials rushed her to the hospital immediately,”.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-buhari-minister-collapses-in-bauchi/