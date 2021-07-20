‘Minted N100,000 Cash Becomes Heavily Wet Up By Itself In My Bag Overnight’ (Photos)

I run an agency banking business and yesterday a lady that I am very familiar with deposited minted 100,000 naira to her account through me around evening time yesterday. The notes were really sparkling and smelled good, so quickly kept it in a separate section of my back pack for personal use.

To my surprise, when I opened the bag this morning, the cash was all wet up, completely socked in moisture to the point that water was visibly dripping from the bag. I did not keep the bag close to any source of water neither did I keep anything besides money in the bag. I have been scared since, been wondering if it’s juju or something.

Anyone with a scientific explanation for this should please make me understand