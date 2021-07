A final year Unical student reported missing.

July 26,2021.

University of Calabar student identified by name Job boutros Eteng, A 400 level student of Unical, in department of banking and finance.

Witness said he left house on Thursday 22nd july 2021. Since then nobody have seen or heard anything about him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should please contact the following numbers:

07014331388

Or

09051745554