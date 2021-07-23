Moment Mali’s President Was Attacked By A Man With A Knife During Eid El Kabir Prayer

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6659829/stabbing-attempt-assimi-goita-malis

Moment Mali President Was Attacked By A Man With A Knife During Eid El Kabir Prayers (Photo, Video)

Mali interim president, Assimi Goïta survived a murder attempt on Tuesday July 20, 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Goïta was praying at the Great Mosque in Bamako, Mali, when a man walked up to him and tried to stab him with a knife during Eid El Kabir prayers.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi69rD0qpk8

