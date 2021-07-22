Money: Nonsense! Why We Sacked Winners Pastors – Oyedepo Breaks Silence

Bishop Oyedepo addresses issue of Living Faith Rural Churches Low Income:

NONSENSE !

OUR ONLY CRITERIA IS HOW MANY SOULS WON AND NOT HOW MUCH INCOME.

WHEN WE EMPLOYED 7000 PASTORS AT ONCE SOCIAL MEDIA WAS DEAD. WE HAVE MORE EMPLOYEES THAN MOST STATES IN NIGERIA AND WE HAVE NEVER OWED THEM OR TAKEN BANK OVERDRAFT ONCE.

THE PASTORS WERE ASKED TO GO BECAUSE THEY WERE UNFRUITFUL.

MANY OF THE CHURCHES BUILT CAN NEVER PAY FOR THE CHURCH BUILDING IN 30 YEARS.

WE HAVE NO PATIENCE WITH FAILURE HERE.

-Bishop David Oyedepo at CHoP

*We have built more than 1,000 Churches in rural areas where in the next 30 years, they can never generate such fund, with each costing more than 14 Million Naira.

*We are hunting after souls, not income.

People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.” We asked you to go because you are unfruitful.

Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

When we employed 7,000 people at a time, Social Media was dead.

We have more employees in this Organisation than most of the States. Church Gist. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’ Word.

Enjoying an open Heaven.

We have fully delivered the first phase of 1,000 plus buildings to the rural Churches. None of those Churches can generate that fund in the next 30 years. No, we are hunting after souls.

Money: NONSENSE!

We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it, we are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God.

Now the next set is about to be flagged off, just certifying the landed property issues, nothing else. We have no lack of anything. The world is confused.

Walking in the light of God’s Word. Please obey God to the full and watch out for His manifestations in your life.

Well, you don’t need so much Mathematics to know a thousand buildings; that is not 1000 Naira each, that is not 10 Million (Naira) each, that is not 12 Million (Naira) each, that is not 14 Million (Naira) each.

Some are 35 Million (Naira). At a go!

We have never seen it ourselves. We just watched God doing it.

The only criteria: How many souls have they gotten there? Then, build for them.

How many souls? Not once: “how much money do they have?”

Apart from individuals now investing in promoting the Kingdom of God: building 5 Churches, some building 2, some building 3 Churches.

Just obey God. Church Gist. Obedience will turn you to a living wonder

Have you ever seen raise a prayer point of “O God, send us money”?

You have been here for some time, we pray every day. Now we pray 3 times a day:

Covenant Hour of Prayer;

Covenant Revival Prayer: Morning and Evening.

Going out every day on the streets.

You want to see what we see, go and do what we do. But if you are not saved, there is nothing you do that matters. There is nothing you do that matters.

Note: The Church has spent over 2 Billion naira to built over 1000 church auditoria in the first phase.

#BishopDavidOyedepo

#CHoP22July2021

#ChurchGist

CHoP is an acronym for Covenant Hour of Prayer.

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/444807728996437/posts/2487101721433684/