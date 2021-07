Hassan Ahmed, a Major-General of the Nigerian Army, who was murdered in Abuja on Thursday night, has been buried at Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja.

https://dailytrust.com/photos-the-burial-of-army-general-murdered-in-abuja

