More Than A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked To Death In Canada Heatwave (Photo)

More than a billion seashore animals may have been cooked to death during Canada’s deadly heatwave, a marine biologist has said.

Millions of clams, mussels, sea stars and other creatures are thought to have been killed amid soaring temperatures in Canada

Christopher Harley, professor of zoology at the University of British Columbia, discovered thousands of dead mussels, clams, sea stars and snails along the Salish Sea coastline and calculated that there are likely millions more across the country.

Temperatures in western Canada soared to record highs in late June and early July, sparking wildfires and killing hundreds of people, primarily in British Columbia.

Harley’s team recorded temperatures above 50C at certain points amid the animals’ habitats along the coast using infrared cameras, which proved disastrous for the creatures.

The team, made up of student researchers, canvassed multiple coastlines including those in West Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast, helping Harley to calculate the scale of the wipe out.



https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/seashore-animals-death-heatwave-canada-b1878937.html?amp