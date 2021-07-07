Most Expensive Real Estate Locations In Nigeria (2021)

Real Estate in Nigeria has become a multi-billion dollar business in Nigeria. New locations are emerging daily in Nigeria while some locations are still developing others have become a gold mine, We would be looking at some of the most expensive real estate locations with their prices.

Do you plan to buy Luxury Real estate, this might help you make your decision let’s inspect.

We would be adding cost of buying a duplex and cost of renting an apartment in this locations in our post

Most residents can only dream to own properties in these locations as they are mainly demanded by the upper class, the expatriates, the creme de la creme of the society.

Ikoyi

By and large, Ikoyi is a posh neighborhood with a mishmash of exquisite residential apartments and commercial presence.

Ikoyi borders the Lagos Lagoon and takes up the eastern half of Lagos Island. It is one of the towns that make up the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Originally, the British Colonial Governments designated Ikoyi as a residential area for the expatriate community perhaps due to its proximity to the sea. However, this arrangement changed with time with big establishments locating their corporate headquarters at Ikoyi. Ikoyi is home to the creme de la creme of the Nigerian society, from diplomats to senior company, business executives and senior public servants.

The average price of houses for sale in Ikoyi, Lagos is ₦450,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦6,000,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦100,400,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ikoyi, Lagos is ₦8,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦20,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦2,000,000 per annum.

Localities in Ikoyi

Banana Island

Falomo

Old Ikoyi

Osborne

Parkview

2nd Avenue Estate

Abacha Estate

Abdullahi Adamu Estate

Bourdillon Road

Dolphin Estate

Grenadines Skyvilla

Mojisola Onikoyi Estate

Osborne Foreshore Estate

Osborne Phase 1

Osborne Phase 2

Shoreline Estate

Maitama District, Abuja

Maitama is a district located in the north of the city of Abuja. It is bound by Wuse to the southwest and Central Districts to the southeast. It is under the phase 1 development plan of the federal capital territory. It is a very exclusive and expensive district where the cr¨me de le cr¨me and top politicians reside. Embassies and High commissions are located Maitama district. The Major roads are Murtala Mohammed way, Shehu Shagari Way, IBB way, Agoyi Ironsi Street and Gana Street.

The average price of houses for sale in Maitama District, Abuja is ₦650,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦1,970,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦120,000,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Maitama District, Abuja is ₦4,150,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦18,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,100,000 per annum

Asokoro District, Abuja

Asokoro district is a major district in Abuja which is high class and pretty much a secured area. It contains all the lodges and guest houses found in Abuja. Properties/land in this district are generally very expensive. The ECOWAS secretariat is a focal point of interest. Asokoro is to the east of Garki District and south of Central District. It is one of the most exclusive districts of Abuja and houses virtually all of the federal cabinet ministers; in addition, the Presidential Palace (commonly referred to as the Aso Rock).

The Ibb Golf Club and The National Children’s Park and Zoo are among the attractions found in this district. Some of the major roads in Asokoro include Mutala Mohammed Way, Yakubu Gowon Cresecent, Maitama Sule Street, Julius Nyerere Crescent, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, and Nelson Mandela Street.

The average price of houses for sale in Asokoro District, Abuja is ₦800,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦3,290,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦350,000,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Maitama District, Abuja is ₦8,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ($45,000) ₦18,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦4,000,000 per annum

Localities in Asokoro

Aso Rock

Aso Villa

NAF Valley Estate

Apapa

Apapa is a Local Government Area, located in the western part of Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Apapa contains a number of ports and terminals operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), including the major port of Lagos State and Lagos Port Complex (LPC). The region of Apapa lies near the mouth of Lagos lagoon, and contains ports and terminals for various commodities such as containers and bulk cargo, houses, offices and a small old disused railway station (Apapa North).

The average price of houses for sale in Apapa, Lagos is ₦170,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦9,000,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦80,000,000.

Localities in Apapa

Ajegunle

Apapa Wharf

GRA

Ijora

Kirikiri

Olodi

Tin Can

Wuse Abuja

Wuse is one of the districts in Abuja located in the northwestern part of the city, with the Maitama District to its north and the Central District to its south. The District is numbered Zones 1-8. Wuse Market is Abuja’s most popular market (Zone 5). The second most important Post Office in the city is located here.

This district also houses the Sheraton Hotel and Towers (Zone 4), Ibro International hotel, Rockview Hotel, the Nigerian Customs Services Headquarters, the Foreign Affairs Ministry Headquarters (Zone 1) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC) (Zone 7), Wuse General Hospital, and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation. Wuse has Wuse II, This is different from Wuse Zone 2.

The average price of houses for sale in Wuse 2, Abuja is ₦230,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦1,000,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦100,000,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Wuse 2, Abuja is ₦2,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦11,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,300,000 per annum.

Utako, Abuja

Utako is a District located in Abuja, Nigeria. It is situated in the phase 2 development plan of Abuja and is mainly a residential area. Utako has good road network and there are many beautiful residential houses. Most Commercial transport companies have their terminals in Utako.

Utako is about 10minutes drive from the Central business district and about 30 minutes from the Abuja airport. The major roads that transverse Utako are the Obafemi Awolowo Way that starts from the Berger Junction and the Shehu Yar’adua Way.

The average price of houses for sale in Utako, Abuja is ₦500,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦1,800,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦120,000,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Utako, Abuja is ₦4,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦15,100,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦2,200,000 per annum.

Victoria Island (VI), Lagos



Victoria Island (VI) is an affluent area that encompasses a former island of the same name that sits between Lagos Island and the Lekki Peninsula in the Lagos Lagoon. It is the main business and financial centre of Lagos in Lagos State, Nigeria. Victoria Island is one of the most exclusive and expensive areas to live in Nigeria. The town and island lie within the boundaries of the Eti-Osa LGA.

Originally designated an upscale residential area, failing infrastructure and overcrowding in the old business district on Lagos Island and lax zoning enforcement in Victoria Island led to a mass migration of businesses over the last twenty-five years. Today, Victoria Island is one of Nigeria’s busiest centres of banking and commerce, with most major Nigerian and international corporations headquartered on the Island.

The Island has continued to rapidly develop and along with Ikoyi, is a favourite spot for Nigerians and foreigners to live and play.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Victoria Island (VI), Lagos is ₦3,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦15,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,220,000 per annum.

The average price of houses for sale in Victoria Island (VI), Lagos is ₦700,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦1,490,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦170,000,000.

Localities

Oniru

Victoria Island Extension

1004 Estate

Dideolu Estate

Eko Hotel

Millennium Estate

Oniru Estate

Katampe

Katampe is a developing phase 2 district of Abuja city. Here you will find the Katampe Hill: a rocky outcrop that serves as one of the highest points in the capital and the geographic midpoint of the nation. This naturally hilly topography allows for some of the most beautiful panoramic views of The Federal Capital Territory.

The district is made up of two parts namely Katampe: ‘Main’ (in the south) and ‘Extension’ (in the north). The Katampe Extension area is designated as a “diplomatic zone”.

The neighborhood boasts of good infrastructure, in parts, including electricity, roads and landscaping. Most amenities are only a short distance away.

Notable places of interest include Baking Bee Cake Shop, Mariefii Event Place, Burma Park, Five Abuja and The Hill.

The average price of houses for sale in Katampe, Abuja is ₦140,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦700,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦90,000,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Katampe, Abuja is ₦2,800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦4,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,855,000 per annum.

Guzape District, Abuja

Guzape is a district located in Abuja, Nigeria. It is situated in the Abuja phase one, but it has not been fully developed like other districts in phase 1. This is likely due to the hilly nature of the area. Guzape is near Asokoro and Garki 2 districts.

The average price of houses for sale in Guzape District, Abuja is ₦400,000,000. The most expensive house costs ₦1,000,000,000 while the cheapest costs ₦125,500,000.

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Guzape District, Abuja is ₦3,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦5,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,500,000 per annum.

Ikeja, Lagos

Ikeja is part of what is known as Lagos Mainland. As well as been the State Capital, Ikeja is also a Local Government Headquarter. Official census figure put the population of Ikeja at about 4.5 million people which is keenly contested by the Lagos State Government. However, A United Nation’s 2011 data suggests Ikeja is plausibly home to 11.2 million people. Ikeja is one of the most densely populated parts of Lagos State.



