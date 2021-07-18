Mr Macaroni Gifts N500K To Family Of Girl Killed At Yoruba Nation Rally (Pics)

Comedian Mr Macaroni Gifts N500K To Family Of Girl Killed At Yoruba Nation Rally (Photo)

Nigerian comedian, actor and activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has donated a sum of N500,000 to the family of Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos state, IgbereTV reports.

Mr. Macaroni made this known on his Instagram handle after visiting the family of late Jumoke.

Jumoke was reportedly killed by stray bullet believed to have been fired by the police at the rally in Gani Fawehinmi Park on July 3 2021, where agitators for the Yoruba Nation had gathered amid the presence of armed policemen and soldiers.

Mr Macaroni wrote;

I visited the family house

of Late Jumoke Oyeleke, the young lady who was killed by a stray Bullet at the Yoruba Nation Rally.

The family are grievously mourning the death of Jumoke who was the bread winner of the house.

She worked as a sales attendant in a beverage store and used the little she earned to take care of her mother and 3 siblings.

I visited their family house with Dabira and donated N500,000 to support the family hoping that fellow Nigerians would also kindly support them as they go through this unbearable loss. Before my visit, Dabira visited the place in which Jumoke and her family stayed and it is indeed not a pleasant place to live in. I plead that we do not let the family go back to living in that condition. Also, The Government or Police are yet to take any responsibility and the family have been left to saddle all the financial burdens from mortuary bills, to autopsy, to bills for case treatment and the well-being of the entire family who have been abandoned.

Please no amount is too small. Kindly donate and support the family with whatever amount you can.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRbj01erzVa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link