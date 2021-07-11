Muhammad Ibrahim Is Dead (Planned Parenthood Executive Director)

The Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim, is dead.

Sources close to the family disclosed to Peoples Gazette that the deceased was involved in a car crash that also killed two others on Sunday morning in Abuja.

At the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement by the family.



Peoples Gazette

Dr Ibrahim holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1989) and a Master’s degree in Applied Population Research from the University of Exeter United Kingdom. (2000). He is a member of West African College of Physicians (MWACP) in Community Health and has also attended many courses and workshops in sexual and reproductive health within and outside Nigeria.

Dr Ibrahim has over 15 years working experience in public health and reproductive health both in the public and private sector. He worked with Jigawa State Ministry of Health as the Medical Officer where he rose to the rank of the Assistant Director. He joined PPFN as an Assistant Director Service Delivery and Information, Education and Communication (1997-2000) and later rose to become the Director of Operations in 2000 till 2001 when he became the Executive Director till date.



The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) is a national non-governmental organization promoting Reproductive Health (RH) in Nigeria. As a full member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), PPFN has expanded the scope of its programs beyond family planning to cover broad reproductive health, emphasizing the needs of adolescents and young people and safe motherhood.

