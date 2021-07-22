Multiple Websites Are Experiencing Massive Internet Outage

Banks, brokerages, PSN, the Steam Store, and more are down in massive internet outage

Many websites — including banking pages, brokerages, and gaming services — have been affected by what looks to be a major internet outage. As website owners and companies that run services that provide the backbone of the web scramble to solve the issue, consumers have been left unable to access services like Ally Bank, Fidelity, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Airbnb, and more. Several airline sites are also having issues: Delta, British Airways, and Southwest’s sites are all having major issues.

At the moment, it’s unclear what’s causing the outage, though DownDetector reports that both AWS and Akamai, a pair of content delivery networks that host much of the internet, are both experiencing issues.

Akamai’s status page reports that the company is currently investigating an issue with its DNS service. Cloudflare’s CEO has chimed in to say that its service isn’t to blame. We’ve reached out to Akamai and Oracle; its Oracle Cloud has also been mentioned as potentially having an issue.

Some sites are displaying error messages, and some fail to load all together.

Gaming services have also been hit hard. DownDetector reports a spike of over 40,000 users who are having issues with the PlayStation Network, and the Steam store is also not currently functioning. DownDetector also reports issues with games like Fortnite and Call of Duty. Sony’s PSN status page acknowledged an issue shortly before we published this post: “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience,” the company wrote.

Pingdom’s live map shows that the issue is global.

As far as more essential services, many banks’ websites appear to be nonfunctional, and there are reports of 911 systems being down across multiple states. It is, however, unclear if the emergency services outage is related to the other web outages — the Sheriff’s Department of Grayson County, Virginia, reports that its 911 outage stems from a fiber cut.



SOURCE

Multiple websites including DraftKings, Airbnb, FedEx, Delta, Barclays and others appear to be experiencing issues.



Bloomberg