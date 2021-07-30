Murdered Super TV CEO, Ataga, Buried In Lagos (Photos)

The remains of Micheal Usifo Ataga, slain CEO of Super TV, have been interred.

Ataga was buried at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Friday afternoon.

Family members and friends paid tribute to the deceased whose corpse was found at an apartment in Lekki a few days to his 50th birthday.

Detectives later arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu in connection with his death.

The suspect is still in custody while the police have announced the arrest of more suspects but did not disclose their identities.



