My 6 Months Experience As An Uber/Bolt Driver In Abuja

Good Day all

My name is Jeff

I will try my best to be as detailed as I can. Please I’m not a great writer pardon my error/blunder I kuku no get opportunity go school at least nairaland has helped me a lot in terms of spelling and writing too

Back to my topic…… September 8 2019 I took my corolla to bolt office in maitama for registration I attended their lesson I passed that same day I became a bolt driver I did my first 5 trips and I was happy, it was difficult for me as a beginner using GPS to driver for the first time.

My first 1 month was hell, all the money I made was spent on traffic offences, like wrong U turn, touching your phone while on traffic light, like dropping a rider in front of a market, like beating the traffic light, etc I learned the hard way

Loading………