My Bad Experience With Palm Credit – (Transsnet Financial Nigeria Limited)

I am not satisfied with the way this company operate.

Who has experience such?

I took a loan of 11,000 to repay in a week time with interest on 21/06/2021 as due date. I tried repaying on the app even before the due date but it wasn’t successful. The app is stagnant and give pending note. All efforts to reach their customer care was abortive. Still yet default charges keep increasing.

After few days a collection officer of the company with this number (+234 701 743 3849) started sending me threat messages to pay up. I explained to him what I have been experiencing. I paid the loan amount and initial interest rate by bank transfer. I sent him proof of payment and was cleared not default charges remained.

He said I still have to pay for default. I said I can not pay for default because the fault is not mine as their app was not accepting payment. That they should fix their app. The following day I paid using fist monie pos and sent him proof of payment. He said it will be cleared. Up till now it has not been cleared. Default charges keep accumulating after 2 weeks of payment.

Only to remind him to clear the default payment this morning and he blocked me on whatsApp. I called him on regular call and he said the company is not his father’s company and that do I want him to block me again on call.

This is not fair at all. I feel cheated.