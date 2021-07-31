My Experience With A Random Warri Boy

I got an opportunity to get a leave at the oil rig where I work and then joined the company chopper to osubi Airport in Warri.
Then I went home. I already had someone clean the house, so j just slept lazily. So it’s Saturday, no light, it’s hot, I want to go sight seeing around after a Long time at the rig.
So I settled for a Jetty around my hood and do the locals before evening cruise.
So this guy walks up to me. He greets me
He: Senior braa, I hail
Me : Shakes him.
Then he just started telling things he had before he was wrecked by his babe from Ghana.
Then he just drops the bombshells
Him: Senior braa…. Even if na H. (#100). I go use am package. So I just laughed and gave him#3k. He just shouted EWOO!!��.
Mehn see prayers. So I sat him down and asked him to order for anything. And I told him to get high as much as he wanted. I don’t have friends.
I’m a very low-key person. I just want to feel free. It’s been long.
And I’m linking up with some colleagues this evening. I’m thinking of calling him along make he enjoy life small.
I can snap pictures later on sha when they come.