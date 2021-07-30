Here’s my story. I heard about the FRSC ongoing recruitment, so in order to apply i opened the official government FRSC recruitment portal https://www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng.

After filling all my details, i clicked the submit button. But to my greatest surprise, i got an error message on the page saying this:

“Sorry, the E-Mail you are trying to register with is already in use by another user, please if it was you, try logging in with your user account and try this application again.”

I was shocked, because i never in my life applied for FRSC before and it was my direct personal email i used, nobody has access to use that email and i was not hacked before, so how can another user already be using my email on FRSC?

Ok, i said you know what, let me try again eith my second email address. Guess what happened? After clicking submit, i got another error message saying this:

“Sorry, you have a pending application on this portal, kindly check your E-Mail for instructions”

I was shocked again, because i have never applied to FRSC before, so how could i have a pending application? And i have never received any email from FRSC portal before, since i have never applied. I have tried again with a 3rd email and it’s still saying the same thing.

Then it dawned on me that is this not recruitment fraud going on? Who has been using people’s emails to set up fake applications? Because i have never applied before and all 3 emails i tried with have been taken. Later they will say recruitment application is over and portal closed but it’s fake. This is my experience with FRSC recruitment portal.

the world needs to know the truth about the extreme level of rottenness and corruption in Nigeria government.