‘My Girlfriend Wouldn’t Detach From Her Siblings. A Bad Sign?’

Yes it true that we always claim that family is everything, they will never desert you bla bla bla….but my main question is, is your family always right in taking your top ranking position of importance..?

Many atimes we have heard of family members betrayals just like friends do. We have heard of family abandonment of a sibling, we have seen a lot if times how elder siblibgs jettision youger ones and face thier own life…

My girlfriend is an orphan with four other siblings. Who grew apart in other relatives houses. Everyone is now adult..she cant seem to get over her emotional connections to her siblings, always claming they com first even before her lover or eventual hubby or even the children she will birth…

Looking at the family, I don’t even see what is so special a sacrifice they have done for themselves. Example her eldest bro who earns over 600k monthly gave her a paltry 15k for a trip to sokoto for her NYSC. A place she has never been to..this includes t/fare, feeding etc. Her siblings would never feel like being around each other except it calls for a serious Holiday like xmas…there are many more I can’t list here.

Wtf! My family have much more sacrifices for each other yet we understood the roles new person entering the family through love have in each and everybody’s lives….

People are so two faced in this country claiming family family but dont really care..for the ladies that wil crop up on this thread..first ask yourself how many times have your brother bought you exmas gift or burthday gift before you open ur lieing mouth

Mind you this is not to underscore, the relevance of family bond, but everyone that affects your life should be rightly placed where they importantly belong.