My Live View Of Nigeria Vs Mexico At The Coliseum Stadium

PLEASE

I want to use the medium to ask the Nigerian Minster of Sports to retract the insults he heaped on the Nigerian Super Eagles Coach.

He was so confident about the HOME BASED BOYS but to my uttermost dismay, these Boys flew all the way from Africa to soil my Los Angeles city ( the City of Angels).

The ATTACK was completely absurd.

Please stop flying such boys to represent us.

I don’t believe the International boys would have garnered such disgrace, not to talk of taking such from MEXICO.

4:0 is too much.

How could they take such a Flight Risk coming down to the West Coast of the United States to offer us such a soured defeat?

Anyway this is what I have got.

About 52,000 spectators graced this match.

It was fun in the end because MEXICANS like Food