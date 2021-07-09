‘My Lover Blocks Me On Whatsapp, Drops Breakup Message When I Don’t Give Her Money’

Good day my people, please your advise is needed. I am in my 30s and I came into this relationship this year January. I like and I love this babe so much but she’s always demanding financially despite being a working class and I am only surviving on 45k job here in lagos. I have target and ambition for my life and everything is placed on this my job. So, I have a proportion of my income to be saved for this my ambition but since I met this girl, I never have anything called savings again while I still go on borrowing to satisfy her needs.

The most painful part of it all is that anytime she asks of anything and I’m not capable of what she asked for, she will first block me on Whatsapp and drop a breakup message. I will be the one to call and persuade her and when she feels like to unblock me she will do that.

But now, she’s asking for salah cloth and I don’t have the amount she’s asking for. I told her I don’t have the money for now while I told her that I don’t know what tomorrow will say and as soon as I said this, she dropped the breakup message as usual and block me on WhatsApp.

Please Advise me on what to do as this is getting on my nerves.