‘My Marriage Has Finally Crashed!’

So over last weekend…. I called family meeting my mum, elder brother and I went to my wife parents house… her family members were present.

They wanted to resolve things between us but no one gave a Bleep about me….they asked her to speak and she said alot of things both truth and lies.

I was lambasted from both sides and I let them finished properly before dropping the bomb……I looked into her eyes straight up and told her am divorcing you.

They were all stunned…. they were now interested in my side of the story.

I decided not to say anything…..am not the type that bad mouth people to score points or look good (my ex-wife is very good at that)….I just told her family to demand the truth from her.

My advice to young men.

1. Make sure u know the background of the lady u wanna get involved with….the way of life etc.

The mistake I made was not evaluating her background…… We came from completely different backgrounds….eg where she comes from people talking crazy and shouting at one another isn’t a big deal but me it was a Taboo infact in my parents’ house u can’t talk with high tones for normal discussions.

2. See forget love and looks…… Make sure you know the main reason she wants to marry you.

I know she loves me but she had another motive which is am meant to give her everything she wants in Life…. She had that mind set of her responsibilities is totally dependent on me.

She told me she can only spare or borrow me money towards doing anything in the house but it is my duty to provide anything she wants even the riddicules ones.

3. For your peace of mind stay away from most ladies raised by single mothers because most her poison to hate men right from teens by their mother.

They are mostly insecure….they believe all men cheat and can never trust.

Comes with mad jealousy

They mostly have anger issue…. they will tell you I don’t take shit… trying to show they are strong and can’t take what their mother took despite you not doing any shit…..they want to have say in everything just to show you are equal.

They are always quick to be on the defensive

Just to mention a few

I once told my wife am not like your father when I couldn’t take the policing, sneaking and threat anymore.

See as a man no one gives a shit about you….. people are sympathetic towards the female and expect you to take whatever she throws at you but you need your peace of mind.

The society has made it possible for women to get away with lot of things.

If you found a woman you want to marry please put love aside and get to really know her background well……cohabit with her for 6month……lastly even if you don’t have money, please borrow and go for comprehensive medical check up with her…. (check your sperm count and the state of her womb) please.