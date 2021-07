Good morning guys I leave alone and I don’t know how to cook soup but can cook stew and others so I called my ex girlfriend yesterday and she is married last year so she came we went to market and buy food stuffs and she cooked for me. I want to know if is wrong for a married lady to do that?

