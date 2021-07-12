‘My New Girlfriend May Leave Me Because Of My Body’

Hi guys, this is urgent!!! On red alert.

For long time/years now, I’ve been battling with this skin disease and it just became worst like 3months ago, with some serious middle chest pain. honestly, I gave up on this skin, especially my chest, neck and back region. And I’m all about chasing money.

But recently, my new girlfriend of 1month plus, saw my chest and back after our nsorinso and has declared “No more knacking”, until the skin clears. That she can not even wear my clothes, if she’s sleeping over, and I might transfer the skin thing to her.

Brethren poop! The pictures of my skin, drug and creams I use is there oo..i

.. If you have any natural remedy, pls prescribe 4me,im tired of the oyibo concoction..

Did I mention I have romatism? The seasonal skin scratching don tire me abeg.

Gracias

