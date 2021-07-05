‘My Son Is Too Shy’

Help family. I have a child, a 5 year old boy who grew up with his mum. We were much younger when we had the child.

Until recently, she brought my child to me, she traveled to Ghana and married. I don’t have a problem with that tho. My problem is with my son. He is too gentlemanly for my like. I don’t even know if gentlemanly is the right term.

Dude is too timid for my liking. He looks exactly like me and all that but his behaviors are just not what I was when I was his age. He is too timid, kind and lenient. Please what could I do to toughen him up apart of beating. I need a my child. Imagine one small boy was dragging the biscuit I bought for him and he still have the boy and still give him water. It was the strangest thing I have seen in a while. Where the hell did he get that leniency and kindness from? I was never like this