‘My Terrible Experience At Onitsha Motor Park’

Pardon my errors

I traveled yesterday from the southwest to attend a wedding in Owerri. I got to onitsha around 12 noon because of the vehicle. I have been directed to take keke to peace park. I took keke from the park, but the keke guy took I and the lady with me to another pack. On getting there, I was still confused because I didn’t see the name ‘peace’ there. The guys there cut the ticket and wrote 2550 to Owerri… As I was trying to tell him No… Some guys came trying to harass the lady… Creating fear by trying to hijack her bag… So, she ran and said we should pay for the vehicle… The guy took us to the vehicle in disguise that he was trying to protect us saying onitsha is now bad… We paid and met some people in the vehicle.

To cut the story short… That same keke and another kept bringing people for them and they harass them that way. Once u enter that park… U can’t go out… U will pay for the ticket under duress. We left there past 2pm….It was later I discovered the driver and vehicle was hijacked too… He was given 1k and they took the rest. The keke guys were positioned for it. They collected double money from some women, made them cry and they paid again. They vehicle was going to owerri, they took bayelsa and Portharcourt passengers and collected huge money but will not go with them.

One of those criminals said they can’t be reported to the police because police is a syndicate too… In fact, I discovered that all the people we met in the vehicle were part of the team of criminals. The name on the ticket is ‘All Roads park’.

I have not had this experience before… Lagos is not as worse as this from my experience. There is a big park beside this people, and nobody is rebuking them from this evil. They extort, hijack and make women weep. It is a terrible business…

How many of us have encountered such?

