My Wife Put Her Medical Profession On Hold For My Success – Williams Uchemba (Photo)

“My Wife Put Her Medical Profession On Hold To Help Me Build My Goals And Dreams” – Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba took to his Instagram handle to appreciate his wife for helping him achieve his goals, IgbereTV reports.

The actor said that being a wife who graduated from Hull York Medical School, put her “medical profession on hold to help him build his goals and dreams.”

He wrote;

“S/O TO ALL THE WIVES THAT MAKE LIFE EASY FOR THEIR HUSBANDS

I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are. You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business like I would still amazes me. Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs. That being said I declare today WIVES APPRECIATION DAY #wivesappreciationday #SummerHoliday #”

