N-Power Batch C: Clarification About Print Out Submission

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and were informed to submit your N-Power print out at your local government area please oblige, provided the N-Power print out does not contain sensitive information like your BVN number you can submit, just look for a way of concealing the BVN number, there is no harm in submitting your N-Power print out.

Nonetheless, I repeat, just tread with caution and be extremely observant, ask lots of questions when you get to your local government area, in addition always check your N-Power NASIMS portal for any updates and also your email, maintain this feat, because their are lots of fraudsters out there, even at your local government area.