N-Power Batch C: How To Check The N-Power Category You Applied For

Most N-Power Batch C applicants must have actually forgotten the N-Power category they applied for, please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and have forgotten the N-Power category you applied, Login into your profile and access your N-Power Reference ID, NPWR/2021/NTECH1-XXXXXXXX, the part on the N-Power Reference ID that displays NTECH is the actual N-Power category the N-Power Batch C applicant applied for.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post