N-Power Batch C: How To Check The N-Power Category You Applied For

Most N-Power Batch C applicants must have actually forgotten the N-Power category they applied for, please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and have forgotten the N-Power category you applied, Login into your profile and access your N-Power Reference ID, NPWR/2021/NTECH1-XXXXXXXX, the part on the N-Power Reference ID that displays NTECH is the actual N-Power category the N-Power Batch C applicant applied for.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

