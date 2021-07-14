N-Power Batch C: How To Edit Your Name On NASIMS To Reflect BVN Name

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and recently did a change of name, and have updated your BVN to reflect the change, but you are having difficulty editing your name on the N-Power NASIMS portal to match or correspond with the name on your BVN print out, here is what to do, simply visit the NASIMS N-Power portal and edit your name to match the name on your BVN print out, if you are unable to edit the name on the NASIMS portal, please contact the NASIMS self care service immediately.

