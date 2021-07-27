N-Power Batch C: How To Fix 4/5 Fingers Biometric Capture

Lots of N-Power Batch C applicants have been in a state of worry and dilemma if their N-Power NASIMS Biometric Enrollment which was done few months ago was successful, some N-Power Batch C applicants used four fingers while others captured the entire fingers.

Please take note, whether you captured the entire fingers or four fingers, you do not have to be bothered as your biometric enrollment was done successfully regardless of the number of fingers captured, the main thing is that it should not be below four, four fingers and above is okay, and this will not affect your enrollment.