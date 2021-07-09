N-Power Batch C: How To Fix BVN/Profile Names Matching Issues

A lot of N-Power Batch C applicants have been confused over their BVN names matching their NASIMS profile name.

Please if at least two of your names on the N-Power NASIMS portal does not match two of your names on your BVN and vice versa, the N-Power Batch C applicant will not be paid.

All N-Power Batch C applicants should endeavour to crosscheck if the names on their BVN Printout matches at least two names on the NASIMS N-Power portal, your first name and last name must match, otherwise you might have issues when payment commences in future.

For instance if your name on NASIMS N-Power portal is Ezenwa Bernard Eze, it must match with Ezenwa Eze on your BVN print out and vice versa.