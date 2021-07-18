N-Power Batch C: How To Fix Name Misspelling Issue On NASIMS

Say for instance your name on your BVN is Ezenwa Eze Bernard, and on your NASIMS (N-Power) portal/profile, you mistakenly inputted Ezzenwa Eze Bernard, (note, the repetition on the letter ‘z’ appearing twice).

Try editting and correcting the error to match the name on your NASIMS N-Power portal, if it cannot be edited please contact NASIMS N-Power Self Service immediately.

Failure to correct this issue will definitely affect your payment in future, because the BVN will flag the N-Power Batch C applicant’s account as an ‘intruder’ and the N-Power Batch C applicant will not be paid due to a mismatch between the name on the NASIMS N-Power portal and the N-Power Batch C applicant’s BVN name.

When trying to edit errors on the NASIMS N-Power portal try switching to desktop view if you are using a mobile phone in order to view more features properly on the N-Power NASIMS website.