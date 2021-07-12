N-Power Batch C: How To Fix Relocation Issues

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant although the deployment have not started, neither has N-Power physical verification, but please if you want to relocate please ensure you are relocating to a local government within the same district, so that it will be easy to redeploy should deployment commence, for instance if you are residing in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos which is under district V comprising of four districts, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo, and Ajeromi Ifelodun, please make sure you are relocating to any of the four local government area, because they are within the same district as this would make the redeployment process easier.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

