N-Power Batch C: How To Fix Residential Address Error After Uploading On NASIMS

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C applicant and after inputting your correct residential address, you observed, that either the house or plot number as well as the address was incorrect, please if after attempting to edit it on the N-Power NASIMS portal the issue still persists, you do not have to worry.

During the day of the N-Power physical verification, just go to the N-Power physical verification Center with your utility bill or other documents showing the correct residential address, as long as your local government area of residence is correct, this is really no issue, N-Power Batch C applicants will be posted according to proximity to his or her local government area of residence.