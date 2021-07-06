N-Power Batch C: How To Get Your Reference ID

Lots of N-Power Batch C applicant do not actually know or might have forgotten the actual N-Power category they applied for, to know the particular category applied for the answer lies on the N-Power Batch C applicant’s Reference ID, now the question is “how do you gain access to the N-Power Reference ID?”

Remember during the initial registration years back, a confirmation email was sent to your email, the notification contains your application reference number, which look like this: NPWR/2020/NTECH1-XXXXXXXX, with this an N-Power Batch C applicant can access the N-Power reference ID in the ID is your N-Power category you applied for, you can see from the above reference ID the applicant applied for N-Tech.

So therefore in order to gain access to your N-Power Reference ID to know the category you applied for, quickly go to your email and do a quick search.