N-Power Batch C: How To Locate Physical Verification Centers

As we speak the N-Power physical verification will commence soon, quite a lot of N-Power Batch C applicants might not really know the venue where the N-Power physical verification will take place.

All N-Power physical verification will take place at various NOA (National Orientation Agency) Centers accross all 774 local government in the entire Federation, all local government areas have their NOA offices and this is where the N-Power physical verification will take place.

Alternatively your place of primary assignment, that is your district might also conduct physical screening as well, but this is just to verify your credentials and might not be thorough as the NOA phyiscal verification exercise.