N-Power: How To Fix Documents/Photo Appearing On Wrong Places On NASIMS Portal

Quite a number of N-Power Batch C applicants have been complaining that after successfully uploading their documents and profile pictures, it appeared that after logging into the N-Power NASIMS portal, the uploaded documents and picture were no longer visible, even if they were visible, they were appearing on the wrong areas on the N-Power NASIMS portal.

Please note that this error does not affect shortlisting neither will it hamper your verification nor deployment process, as every document and photo uploaded is intact and well arranged in the N-Power NASIMS database.

However, if you have not been shortlisted yet, kindly exercise patience and wait for the screening of N-Power Batch C stream 2 to commence as you may be shortlisted with the next stream.