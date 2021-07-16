N-Power: How To Fix Wrong Date Of Birth Issues On National ID

N-Power Batch C: How To Fix Wrong Date Of Birth Issues On National ID Prior To N-Power Physical Verification

We all know the valid means of identification when it comes to any Federal Government physical screening or Verification is the driver’s licence, voter’s card, National ID card, and the International passport.

However if an N-Power Batch C applicant encounters an error in the date of birth on his or her National ID card and the N-Power Batch C applicant is worried about the effect this error would have on his or her success on the N-Power physical verification, the N-Power Batch C applicant should cast his or her fear aside.

This issue can be fixed by presenting another means of identification, either the biodata page of an international passport, voters card, or an N-Power Batch C applicant can quickly do a cheap drivers licence at any of the local government before the N-Power physical verification commences.