N-Power: How To Successfully Complete Your Physical Verification When It Begins

A lot of N-Power Batch C applicants have been in a state of confusion, most N-Power Batch C applicants feel the biometric enrollment which they did was N-Power physical verification, please I repeat the N-Power physical verification is not the N-Power biometric enrollment and it is totally different.

During the N-Power physical verification which is yet to begin, all successful N-Power Batch C applicants will be contacted, and you will be required to take all your documents both original and copies you uploaded on the NASIMS N-Power portal to the Screening Location/venue, this would be communicated individually to successful N-Power Batch C applicants, during the day of the physical verification, verification officers will have their checklist, which they will mark as they sight the N-Power Batch C applicants’ documents, you will need to have 100% on the checklist in order to pass the physical verification, after the physical verification, a list of successful N-Power Batch C applicants will be compiled and sent to respective state Focal Persons which will in turn be forwarded to respective local government areas.